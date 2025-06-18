Berkeley city council reportedly passes controversial strict wildfire safety plan

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Berkeley leaders have reportedly passed strict new rules in hopes of preventing a devastating wildfire.

No plants, no wood fences, nothing flammable within five feet of your house.

The Berkeley Scanner reports that the city council unanimously approved the controversial plan called EMBER after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

It is considered one of the strictest wildfire plans in California, but similar rules are expected to roll out statewide eventually. It was initially passed in April but needed a second vote, which had been delayed due to revisions being made.

The city council heard from neighbors for hours in Tuesday night's meeting.

The council discussed the plan, which ultimately bans everything flammable from within five feet of homes in high-risk fire areas. It focuses mostly on the neighborhoods near Tilden Regional Park.

The meeting saw a big turnout with people both in support and opposition to the plan.

"Forcing residents to destroy longstanding structures, landscaping, fences all without any compensation," one woman said. "It also has a disparate impact on the elderly and on disabled residents, many of whom live on fixed incomes and will not be able to comply."

"I don't want to end up like the Pacific Palisades or Altadena, and I see this as an extremely critical thing to saving my home," another woman said.

MORE: Santa Clara Co. uses AI sensors to help detect fires early before major destruction

The EMBER Plan means that things like in-ground vegetation, climbing vines, combustible mulch or wooden or combustible fences attached to structures can not be within five feet of a building.

Officials say that inspections will be made, but it's about education first and citations would only be issued in specific instances like if unsafe property endangers an entire neighborhood.

Now that the plan is approved, residents have less than 12 months to get in compliance.