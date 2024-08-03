  • Watch Now

Berkeley nonprofit burglarized several times in one night

Saturday, August 3, 2024
Berkeley nonprofit burglarized multiple times in one night
Surveillance video shows a man kicking down the front door to The Multicultural Institute. A second person also broke in taking computer equipment, petty cash, office items and food from the pantry.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Berkeley nonprofit is recovering after thieves broke into its offices Wednesday night.

Surveillance video shows a man kicking down the front door to The Multicultural Institute on 7th Avenue near University.

A second person also broke in taking computer equipment, petty cash, office items and food from the pantry.

No one was injured but the office was closed Thursday to clean up the mess and repair the door.

The Multicultural Institute serves immigrant families in Berkeley, Richmond and Redwood City.

