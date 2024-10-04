This Berkeley shop is baking 1,000 free donuts for ESPN's College GameDay

The first 1,000 fans at ESPN's College GameDay in Berkeley on Saturday will get free donuts thanks to Dream Fluff Donuts, whose owner is bringing in extra bakers and ready to work overtime.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Thanks to ESPN's College GameDay, business is booming at a popular Berkeley institution.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and the first 1,000 people will get free donuts and coffee.

Those 1,000 free donuts are coming from Dream Fluff Donuts on Ashby Street.

Owner Alex Sieu says he's bringing in extra bakers because he can't fill the order alone.

He's also ready to work overtime to feed the ESPN crew descending on Cal's campus early Saturday morning.

"They ordered 1,000 pastries, 500 muffin mix and 500 danish," Sieu said. "Pickup at 1:30 Saturday morning. I hope next time it will be bigger!"

Sieu has been serving donuts, pastries and breakfast sandwiches at Dream Fluff for 37 years since 1987.

He's also no stranger to Cal as his daughter graduates from UC Berkeley next spring.