Bi-Rite Market opens 3rd San Francisco location in Russian Hill area

Bi-Rite opened up Thursday on Polk Street between Broadway and Vallejo.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Russian Hill in San Francisco has a new market.

Bi-Rite opened up Thursday on Polk Street between Broadway and Vallejo. It is in the same spot that Real Food Company used to occupy.

Bi-Rite is known for stocking products and produce from local vendors with the motto of creating community through food.

There's been a lot of anticipation around this location since it was announced two years ago.

"I think people wanted, they wanted, they want a place that they can feel at home. They feel that's part of their community that's going to serve their community," said Bi-Rite owner Sam Mogannam. "And when people found out that it was us, the excitement just rose because of our 26-year history of doing just that."

This is the third Bi-Rite market in San Francisco.

It has had a presence in the city for nearly 80 years.