Bodies of 2 young men recovered after they were swept away in NorCal river

Search and rescue crews in Placer County recovered the bodies of the two 20-year-old men who were swept away in the American River over the weekend while fishing.

Search and rescue crews in Placer County recovered the bodies of the two 20-year-old men who were swept away in the American River over the weekend while fishing.

Search and rescue crews in Placer County recovered the bodies of the two 20-year-old men who were swept away in the American River over the weekend while fishing.

Search and rescue crews in Placer County recovered the bodies of the two 20-year-old men who were swept away in the American River over the weekend while fishing.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. -- Search and rescue crews in Placer County recovered the bodies of the two 20-year-old men who were swept away in the American River over the weekend.

Elise Soviar with the Placer County Sheriff's Office told KCRA that three men went to the area to fish on Saturday. When one of them was swept away, one of the other men was pulled in by the current when he tried to help.

"At one point they had crossed the river and, were trying to make their way back," Soviar said. "And somehow in that process of making it back, one was swept away, and it's believed that the other man may have gone to try to help him and was also swept away in the process. And then there was a third that was with the group, and he was the one who called 911 to alert us."

MORE: Sonoma County floodwaters recede; 2 people who drowned still not identified

In the North Bay, the powerful storms and surging flood waters claimed the lives of two men.

Crews began search efforts, which ramped up on Sunday and the two bodies were found after over a day of searching. They were found downstream from the last place they were seen.

"They were located in a difficult-to-reach area with very fast-moving water, but we were able to put together a pulley system that would hold the rescue boat steady," Soviar said. "Throughout that process, both bodies were able to be pulled from the American River."

Both men were in their 20's, and have not yet been identified. It's unknown if the storms impacted the river's water level.

Officials say neither of the men were wearing life jackets.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.