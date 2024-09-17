Bolinas Beach closed indefinitely after human waste found seeping from cliffs

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Community concern in the North Bay is growing following the closure of a popular beach after human waste was discovered leaking from a nearby cliff.

"When I heard there was sewage coming down, it was a little terrifying," said Craig Fagin.

Fagin says it sounds as gross as it is.

Human waste was recently discovered by Marin County crews seeping from the cliffs above Bolinas Beach.

The beach is now closed and off-limits to people and pets.

"It makes me sad, I like surfing Bolinas that's why I came out today. It's closed so I won't go in," said Nicole Nelson.

The beach closure stretches about a mile and a half from Brighton Avenue north to Agate Beach.

During our visit, there wasn't any foul smell in the air.

"After testing a few sources along the bluff, we found the substance was wastewater, it contained E. coli which lines itself with human waste," said Marin County spokesperson Laine Hendricks.

County officials say the sewage flow is happening at several dozen locations.

"Three of those together would result in about 43,000 gallons of waste delivered to the ocean daily," said the Director of Marin County's Community Development Agency Sarah Jones.

Jones says, most of the releases have occurred during high tide.

The biggest question is where is it coming from? That is still unclear.

"We do know the community is on septic systems, but we don't know if that's the exact cause or natural causes, shifting of the soil, erosion," said Hendricks.

At a recent community meeting, neighbors were concerned about how long the beach could be closed.

"I think this is a large event for the community a very serious event, we're worried it could turn into a three-year beach closure," said one neighbor.

Local businesses are feeling it. Bolinas beachgoers are an economic driver during summer months.

"Like I said, it's concerning, we don't know much but it's been quiet," said Nader Ghattas from Bolinas Market.

Testing and mitigation measures continue at the cliffs. It's unknown when Bolinas Beach will reopen. For now, county officials say water is safe to drink. Homeowners with wells should test their water as a precaution.