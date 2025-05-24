BottleRock: 'Caviar corndogs' to Green Day, 120K people expected over 3 days in Napa

Music can be heard across wine country this weekend as BottleRock Napa Valley returns for its three-day music festival.

Music can be heard across wine country this weekend as BottleRock Napa Valley returns for its three-day music festival.

Music can be heard across wine country this weekend as BottleRock Napa Valley returns for its three-day music festival.

Music can be heard across wine country this weekend as BottleRock Napa Valley returns for its three-day music festival.

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, music can be heard across wine country this weekend as BottleRock Napa Valley returns for its three-day music festival.

The unmistakable Beat of BottleRock is returning to downtown Napa. Jessy Calderon never misses a chance to soak it all in.

"I like the vibes at BottleRock, it's not like a crazy festival but you have good times," said Calderon.

Hundreds waited in a very long line Friday morning to get in. Once the gates opened, we saw folks running to claim their spot early near the main stage to see Sublime and Green Day perform.

"This is the first place we came because we're excited to see Green Day," said Mitch Mirkowski from Napa.

MORE: Gilroy Garlic Festival announces summer 2025 return at new location

"Yeah, we are here early because we want to see some good music. We want to hear Green Day, same reason, said Brayden Packard from Napa.

New this year, a roller rink disco and cocktail bar.

And don't forget the food - so many choices.

"I was raised in Hawaii so every time I see a good fresh seafood I have to get some because it tastes really good. The spicy mayo was a good pair," said Andrea Udan from Petaluma.

"So we are serving a lobster caviar corndog," said Justin Williams.

St. Helena restauranteur Justin Williams wanted to serve something over the top -- at $32 each, the lobster caviar corndog is next-level fancy.

MORE: SF Stern Grove Festival lineup includes Diana Ross, Stephen and Damian Marley, Sleater-Kinney

"It's one of those things that made sense lobster roll that meets Caviar fried and delicious," said Williams.

"Couldn't pass it up. It's too decadent," said Bottlerock attendee, Alicia.

"It sure beats the county fair, that's for sure," said ABC7's Cornell Barnard.

Come for the food, stay for the music. BottleRock has something for everyone. And if you forget your sunscreen, they've you covered at sunscreen dispenser stations.

"I think it's a wonderful thing. The sun is not great for us, it's going to keep me from getting sunburn and keep everything else away," said Jeff Duarte from Modesto.

Organizers say 120,000 people are expected at the three-day music festival. Green Day performs Friday, Justin Timberlake and Benson Boone on Saturday. Tickets are still available on a limited basis.