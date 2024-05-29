Early general admission tickets for BottleRock 2025 already on sale

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- Are you ready for BottleRock 2025?

Organizers did not waste any time after this year's music festival wrapped up earlier this week.

Presale general admission tickets for next year's festival are already available online.

The cost for three-day tickets start at $426.

Additional ticket options, along with the lineup, will be announced later this year.

You can purchase tickets for BottleRock 2025 here.

Music lovers are headed to Napa this holiday weekend. The three-day BottleRock music festival kicks off Friday.

Overall, it was yet another successful BottleRock this past weekend.

Oscar-nominated actor and director Bradley Cooper made a surprise appearance at the Napa music festival on Saturday. He joined Peal Jam on stage.

Cooper, along with Warriors Star Stephen Curry, were at Bottlerock to cook and pour drinks for fans at the Culinary Stage.

Curry was promoting his new "Gentleman's Cut Bourbon."