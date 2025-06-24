CAL FIRE adds 3 new water-drop helicopters in North Bay

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, CAL FIRE says it's ready for peak fire season. On Monday, the agency showed off its newest firefighting assets. Three giant water-dropping helicopters are now based across three North Bay counties where they'll likely be needed this summer.

CAL FIRE landed several of its firefighting helicopters at the Napa County Airport, two Sikorsky S70-Is and one Boeing Chinook. All will be stationed at helitack bases across the North Bay for the summer, ready to respond anywhere in Northern California.

"Together, our air and ground resources enhance our ability to protect the lives, property and natural resources of California," said Chief Matt Ryan from CAL FIRE's Sonoma Lake Napa Unit.

On the flight deck, CAL FIRE pilot Michael Schanley showed us how all that water gets dropped from the chopper.

"All the magic is happening here, this is my tank drop, select here, make the drop here," Schanley said.

Schanley says hitting the fire target is never easy.

"It's kind of part science part black voodoo magic, getting the wind right to drop and do it again, it's like we're working with an opponent in a boxing match," Schanley said.

CAL FIRE says these choppers and crew members are now equipped with night vision technology.

Cornell Barnard: "Has the ability to fly at night been a game changer?"

"Absolutely, you have increased humidity during the evening time which decreases fire activity, we like to take advantage of that time to suppress the fire," said Battalion Chief Kyle Lunsted from CAL FIRE Sonoma Air Attack Base.

The dual rotor Chinook, capable of dropping more than 2,000 gallons of water on a fire, will be based in Napa where major wildfires have left painful memories with the community.

"A lot of folks have PTSD still. We have a focus on wildfire and having these assets buys us peace of mind," said Napa County Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Alsop.

During our visit on Monday, one of the chopper's got the call for duty - dispatched to a grass fire in Contra Costa County.

Minutes later, SKY7 spotted the same chopper over the fire in Rodeo assisting other aircraft and crews on the ground to help get it out; no damage to structures reported.