TIMELINE: Bay Area heat wave continues for 4th day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We're four days into an expected nine-day heat wave in the Bay Area and Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings continue.

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has more on what to expect.

Highs Inland will be 100+ for the rest of the week. You want to stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool.

For areas inland, this will be the hottest weather in nearly two years. Temperatures like this were last seen in September 2022.

There is also an increased risk of fires as a Red Flag Warning went into effect Monday night.

Heat Advisories, Excessive Heat Warnings continue this afternoon. This is day 4 of a 9-day heat wave

Heat Risk remains major to extreme for areas Inland

High temperatures will be 10 to 20 above average

Red Flag Warning continues for the North Bay Mtns, East Bay Hills, Santa Cruz Mtns

Clear skies for fireworks this evening with warm temperatures at 9 p.m.

Meteorologist Drew Tuma explains the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion -- and how to tell the difference.

AccuWeather has tips for making it through a prolonged heat wave.