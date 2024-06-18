California returns more than 2,800 acres of land to Shasta Indian Nation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In a historic move, California has returned more than 2,800 acres of land to the Shasta Indian Nation. Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday that this is part of the state's continued efforts to "right the wrongs committed against the Native communities of California."

"This work is a down payment on the state's commitment to do better by the Native American communities who have called this land home since time immemorial," said Newsom. "By listening to and working with tribes across the state, including to return ancestral homelands and restore the environment, we are healing deep wounds and rebuilding trust between our people."

The Shasta Indian Nation land return is one of the largest in California's history.

"We are proud to support the return of Shasta Indian Nation's homelands on the fifth anniversary of Governor Newsom's historic apology to all California Native people for the state's early destruction of Native homelands, people and lifeways," said Tribal Affairs Secretary Christina Snider-Ashtari. We will continue in this work of healing throughout the state by supporting similar restorative efforts and look forward to recommendations from the California Truth & Healing Council's final report next year."

Five years ago, Newsom officially apologized to California Native American peoples on behalf of the state and announced the creation of the California Truth and Healing Council which has developed a number of programs and initiatives since its creation.

They include the 30 x 30 initiative, the Tribal Nature-Based Solutions grant program and the California Department of Parks and Recreation's Tribal Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) Program.