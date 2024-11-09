California's gas prices may face a 65 cent per gallon increase if new fuel standards pass

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gas prices are going down, but maybe not for long. The national average is $3.09. That's down 10 cents from a month ago.

In California, the average is $4.68, down 16 cents from a month ago. San Francisco is the most expensive in the Bay Area, but it's down nearly a quarter from last month.

"We know that in order to be successful in addressing climate change, we must continue to reduce our fossil fuel consumption," said Liane Randolph, chair of California Air Resources Board.

California's Air Resources Board, or (CARB), is set to vote on changing fuel standards to reduce emissions and improve air quality, but this would lead to an increase in gas prices throughout the state. Over 100 people are scheduled for public comment.

"To vote on it, to make it higher just doesn't make sense, because we are already kind of getting by. A lot of people live paycheck to paycheck," said Tanner Ramsey, a Bay Area driver.

Ahead of the vote, California Senate Republicans submitted a petition with nearly 13,000 signatures urging this board to postpone the vote.

"This is going to really negatively impact many millions of people here in California," said Sen. Brian Jones and added. "And for this unelected board made up by a group of millionaires to even be considering raising our gas prices right now while Californian's are struggling under the cost of living here in California, is unbelievable to me that we are even having this discussion."

Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones is proposing a different path.

"Right now, California has waivers from the federal government on the regulation of fuel production, fuel supply and the EPA let's California do whatever it wants to do with these waivers," said Sen. Brian Jones. "I want to look into how the federal government can remove these waivers and begin to bring some accountability to these unelected bureaucrats."

The board said its goal is to address climate change and reduce the use of fossil fuels.

"Lays out a plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 that would also result in a 94% reduction in petroleum demand by 2045," said Liane Randolph, chair of California Air Resources Board.

Some Californians view this as the state pushing them to drive electric vehicles something not everyone can afford or in some cases want.

"I'm kind of old school. I just like the gasoline better. Also range anxiety. I don't want to have to worry about if I'm going on a trip six hours away, how many times I have to stop to charge when I can just fill up and be gone in five minutes," Ramsey said.