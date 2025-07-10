Car seat cover in mysterious shipping spree to SJ home no longer available online

After a 7 On Your Side report, car seat cover sent in a mystery shipping spree to a San Jose woman is no longer available on Amazon.

After a 7 On Your Side report, car seat cover sent in a mystery shipping spree to a San Jose woman is no longer available on Amazon.

After a 7 On Your Side report, car seat cover sent in a mystery shipping spree to a San Jose woman is no longer available on Amazon.

After a 7 On Your Side report, car seat cover sent in a mystery shipping spree to a San Jose woman is no longer available on Amazon.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- An update now on a 7 On Your Side investigation into an Amazon nightmare. A car seat cover sent in a mystery shipping spree is no longer available on the shopping site.

A screenshot shows the item listed as "currently unavailable."

It comes one day after 7 On Your Side's Stephanie Sierra exposed the online seller based in China for falsely listing a San Jose address on their return labels.

RELATED: 'It's been hell': Hundreds of Amazon packages mistakenly shipped to SJ woman's home for over a year

That led to hundreds of packages filled with faux leather car seat covers showing up on one woman's doorstep for more than a year.

Since our investigation, the company removed all the packages from her property and has vowed to crack down on these practices.