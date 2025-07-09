Pile of Amazon packages fills Bay Area woman's driveway when seller uses address for returns

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It's an Amazon nightmare. For one San Jose woman, her frustrating scenario is linked to an overseas online seller who appears to be violating Amazon's return policy.

"Kay" (not her real name) is utterly confused as to why scores of these large Amazon packages keep appearing on her San Jose doorstep.

She says it's been non-stop for more than a year.

"It started with one package, and I was like, that's not my name or my address! I went to my neighbors and asked if anyone accidentally put the wrong address..." Kay said. "Nobody knew what it was!"

The mystery "shipping spree" is now haunting half of her car port.

"What you see now is a fraction, because I have refused delivery on more packages than you see here," Kay said.

Inside each package is a set of faux-leather car seat covers from a Chinese online seller called "Liusandedian." The online seller's Amazon listing advertises the brand Etkin, selling seat covers supposedly made to fit various makes and models of sedans and SUVs. But as you can see in so many of these cases, the covers didn't fit and consumers said they were forced to pay out of pocket to return them to the company's so-called "return center." One person commented online: "Why haven't I received my refund? Was sent thru UPS 3 weeks ago."

Yet little do they know they're just piling up in Kay's garage.

"Oftentimes what it costs to return it is about more than 50% of what they paid for it. So, they're just like (hands up)," Kay said.

The online seller put Kay's address on their return labels, leaving her stuck in this mess. She says she's contacted Amazon countless times to try and resolve this over the past year, including filing six complaint tickets.

"And every time I was absolutely assured this will stop... you won't get any more of these packages, you'll hear from us in 24, 48 hours..." Kay said she was offered a $100 Amazon gift balance.

Nope. Each month, she says, they just kept coming. They blocked her driveway, mail carrier and doorway, making it hard for her 88-year-old mom, who is disabled.

"When we come home, it was like this -- I couldn't even get my mother in the house," Kay said. "It's just been another form of hell..."

And to make matters worse, she says Amazon put the onus on her to fix the issue -- suggesting she give them away, donate them, or take them back to USPS or FedEx.

"Why is it my responsibility to get rid of this, when your seller is not following your rules Amazon?" she asked.

According to Amazon's policy, international sellers must either provide a U.S. address to which to send the return, issue a "returnless refund" where the buyer does not have to ship the product back, or provide a pre-paid international shipping label within two days of the return request. If sellers don't respond within that timeframe, Amazon may refund the customer on the seller's behalf and charge the amount to the seller's account. That means "Liusandedian" would have to lose all proceeds from the sale or pay return shipping to China. Pretty pricey! Amazon also requires that third-party sellers on its marketplace platform display a physical mailing address on their profile, but does not specify that it needs to be within the U.S.

So instead -- consumers get stuck with the bill.

"This is thousands of dollars they've paid to send these boxes back to my house," Kay said.

More than 40% of Liusandedian's Amazon reviews have a one-star rating. And unlike other companies, this one has no way for consumers to contact them if an issue like this comes up. Not to mention, there's no trace of a website online showing this company exists.

7 On Your Side asked Amazon what they're doing to resolve this, and if there's any vetting process to determine if companies selling on their platform actually are who they say they are.

The tech giant told us: "We'd like to thank ABC 7 On Your Side for bringing this to our attention. We've apologized to the customer and are working directly with her to pick-up any packages while taking steps to permanently resolve this issue."

And finally, after a year of waiting, some good news for Kay.

The company removed the packages on her property this morning, vowing to crack down on these practices.

"I am so eternally grateful that you guys are here for us... because reaching out to you... I was in tears that somebody actually got back to me... after a year of trying to get somebody to just listen to me - it was such a relief!" Kay said.

