Frying or spying? These air fryers may be harvesting your data, experts say

Experts say certain air fryers and other app-connected appliances are harvesting users' data.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An appliance known for frying might actually be spying.

A recent report from a consumer watchdog group claims popular fryers from Aigostar and Xiaomi are not only sharing data with companies like Facebook and TikTok, but also storing users' data on Chinese servers.

Some experts even speculate that the devices are recording conversations.

"The Chinese companies, when you load in their application, they're effectively asking for access to your microphone. Now they've produced a few excuses as to why they've asked. They're asking for this information, but it's very, very suspect," said Scott Spiro, cybersecurity expert and co-founder of SugarShot.

Experts say to do your research on a company's data collection practices, read reviews and when downloading the app, limit as many permissions you can as possible.