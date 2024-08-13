Chick-fil-A is bringing back its Banana Pudding Milkshake after a 13-year hiatus

Chick-fil-A is bringing back a fan favorite. After a 13-year hiatus, the Banana Pudding Milkshake will return to nationwide menus.

The coveted dessert will be available starting Aug. 26 through Nov. 16 or while supplies last.

"Every decision we make regarding our menu is extremely intentional," said Allison Duncan, Director of Menu and Packaging at Chick-fil-A. "While our core products are what our Guests know and love us for, we also like to keep variety and innovation top of mind. Whether we are surprising our Guests with new flavors and offerings or taking classic items and bringing them back with a twist, each menu introduction is made after listening to their needs. We're thrilled to be able to bring back two of our most popular picks this season!"

Chick-fil-A will also be launching its new, Banana Frosted Coffee. According to the fast-food chain's website, the drink is a blend of cold-brewed coffee, the brand's signature Icedream dessert, banana and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles.

Customers are encouraged to check the Chick-fil-A App or contact their local restaurant to find out if these menu items are being served at a nearby location.