Clipper card issue reported across Bay Area transit agencies, official says

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 2:38PM
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Commuters with a Clipper card might notice their pass to ride public transportation is not working Tuesday morning, according to a transit official.

Randol White with Caltrain told ABC7, there is a Clipper card issue on SamTrans, Caltrain, BART and Muni where passengers are unable to scan their card.

White says passengers will not be penalized for going through the fare gates.

This outage comes the same day many of these agencies are implementing new fares.

We reached out to the Metropolitan Transit Commission for more information.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

