This Bay Area high school football team will play game in London this year

Thursday, May 16, 2024
Bay Area high school football team will play game in London this year
Concord's De La Salle High School football team will take on NFL Academy, a UK development program, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 8th.

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Some Bay Area high school football players are getting a rare opportunity to play in London.

Concord's De La Salle High School football team will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 8th.

They'll take on the NFL Academy, a development program for players in the UK.

The school says Nike is paying for the trip.

De La Salle won its 31st straight North Coast Section championship last year.

They've also gone to the State Championship game the past two years.

