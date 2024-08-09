Shop limited-edition Disney collectibles celebrating D23

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is held every two years in California.

This magical event is the place to be for fans who love all things Disney, Pixar, Star Wars & Marvel. The weekend-long celebration brings fans together for one-of-a-kind experiences, presentations, performances, and of course exclusive shopping opportunities.

But not everyone can make the bi-annual trek to celebrate all things Disney, and that's where the Disney Store has you covered with D23 exclusive products.

Check here to preview collections launching at D23, which will become available on DisneyStore.com starting August 12 at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.

Shop these incredible, limited-edition collectibles that are available for pre-order today.

Exclusive Disney collectibles and pins for D23

Disney Store Carl Fredricksen and Ellie Cake Serving Set $49.99 Shop Disney Store

Disney Store Captain America Battle-Damaged Shield - Limited Edition $400 Shop Disney Store

Disney Store Donald Duck Disney Lacers - Limited Edition $24.99 Shop Disney Store

Disney Store Star Wars: The Clone Wars LIGHTSABER Hilt Set - Limited Edition - Signed $550 Shop Disney Store

Disney Store Aladdin & Jasmine Limited Edition Doll Set - Disney Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade Series $299.99 Shop Disney Store

Disney Store D23-Exclusive 95 Years of Mickey Mouse Commemorative Lithograph $39.99 Shop Disney Store

See some of our favorite D23 limited edition pins available now on DisneyStore.com.

Disney Store Sorcerer Mickey Mouse - Fantasia - Joy on the Screen - Limited Edition $24.99 Shop Disney Store

Disney Store Belle and Beast Jumbo Pin - Beauty and the Beast - Joy on the Screen - Limited Edition $69.99 Shop Disney Store

Disney Store D23-Exclusive The Lion King 30th Anniversary Jumbo Spinner Pin $24.99 Shop Disney Store

Disney Store D23-Exclusive The Avengers 60th Anniversary Pin $19.99 Shop Disney Store

Disney Store D23-Exclusive Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Pin $19.99 Shop Disney Store

