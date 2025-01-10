Daniel Lurie names Dean Crispen new San Francisco fire chief, 1st major appointment as new mayor

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor Daniel Lurie named a new chief at the San Francisco Fire Department on Friday, his first big appointment since taking office on Wednesday.

In a press release, Lurie said Battalion Chief Dean Crispen will lead the department, replacing interim chief Sandy Tong, who former Mayor London Breed appointed in September. Crispen comes into the role with 34 years of experience in the department.

Crispen has worked as captain of stations for the Chinatown, North Beach and SOMA neighborhoods and has acted as incident commander at more than 50 events.

Lurie's office says Crispen also responded to the 9/11 attacks in New York City in 2001.