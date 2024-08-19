Bay Area delegates among nearly 500 Californians arriving in Chicago for DNC

Bay Area delegates started arriving in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention on Sunday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California will be in the spotlight and not just because of Vice President Kamala Harris. The Golden State will have the largest group of delegates--nearly 500 of them.

ABC7 News talked to several people from the Bay Area who are already in Chicago, ready for the week to begin.

"It's overwhelming. It's exciting. I'm trying to soak it all in," said Harini Krishnan, a California DNC delegate from San Mateo County.

Krishnan believes this is an historic moment.

"We are on the cusp of making history with the first Black, first south Asian woman president," Krishnan said. "And what it means for our communities to be seen, valued and heard that we can aspire for the highest office in this country."

Krishnan is the national director for South Asians for Harris.

"I have known the VP for a long time. I'm proud to call her a friend. I was a lead volunteer organizer for the presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris in California in 2019," Krishnan said.

She is proud to show her support this week during the Democratic National Convention.

"I'm wearing my South Asians for Harris sticker," Krishnan said.

This is the first time for Honey Mahogany at the DNC as a delegate.

"We have already done our official DNC welcome, which is amazing," Mahogany said.

Mahogany is the former chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party and has advocated for justice and equity for the LGBTQ+ community for more than two decades.

"I'm very excited to see VP Harris in person. I'm from San Francisco. I'm very proud that we have a Bay Area native, especially in the White House," Mahogany said. "I'd love to hear from her messages of solidarity, ensuring that all people in the Democratic Party will be represented by her--that we all will have a voice."

Ajay Bhutoria, a tech executive from Fremont, is at the DNC as part of the standing rules committee.

"I've been making sure the platform and the rules are approved, which will help a smooth nomination process for VP Harris," Bhutoria said.

He was there at the San Francisco fundraiser for VP Harris that was attended by more than 700 supporters. Bhutoria has also helped raise big money for Harris among the South Asian community.

Bhutoria said people want a change, and they're willing to work for it.

"We turn out every vote that is needed, so we elect Kamala Harris for president," Bhutoria said.

Supporters know selecting Kamala Harris as the Democratic party's nominee for president is a big step. They also know much more work needs to be done after the DNC.

"We are going to use this time to build bridges, to build relations, and then, we have to organize like hell over the next 80 days to get Harris/Walz across the finish line," Krishnan said.