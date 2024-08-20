CA delivers final delegates to ceremonially make VP Harris the Democratic presidential nominee

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ahead of former President Barack Obama's big speech, California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered the final delegates to make Vice President Kamala Harris the Democratic presidential nominee ceremonially.

Harris Mojadedi is a first-time delegate from the East Bay and he's excited for Tuesday's big roll call.

"This is a key moment for our nation to nominate the first woman of color, an African American woman, and a South Asian American woman - as the son of a South Asian woman. I might get a little teary-eyed," said Mojadedi.

"I think California is feeling very proud, San Francisco is feeling very proud. I'm excited to see us represented on the main stage at the DNC," said San Francisco delegate Honey Mahogany who is the former chair of the former chair of the San Francisco Democratic Party. She says the messages of this convention deeply resonate with her.

"When we say we won't go back what we mean is that we won't give up the rights we fought so hard to win," said Mahogany.