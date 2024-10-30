Dog recovering from serious injuries after mountain lion attack in Santa Cruz County

A Santa Cruz County dog named Bella is making a miraculous recovery after surviving mountain lion bite marks that punctured her skull.

Dog recovering after mountain lion attack in Santa Cruz County A Santa Cruz County dog named Bella is making a miraculous recovery after surviving mountain lion bite marks that punctured her skull.

Dog recovering after mountain lion attack in Santa Cruz County A Santa Cruz County dog named Bella is making a miraculous recovery after surviving mountain lion bite marks that punctured her skull.

Dog recovering after mountain lion attack in Santa Cruz County A Santa Cruz County dog named Bella is making a miraculous recovery after surviving mountain lion bite marks that punctured her skull.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. -- A dog is safe and recovering after being attacked by a mountain lion in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Bella's owner Richard Baker says she walked outside, and after about 20 minutes, she returned with injuries.

EXCLUSIVE: Toy poodle named Papaya mauled to death by larger dog in San Francisco

She had bite marks all across her body, some even puncturing her skull -- and was close to turning septic.

"My first reaction, to be honest, was, I don't know if I can save her," Baker said. "She's got that fighter instinct. I think that that love that she has had for life, and you know, the family is what kept her here, you know, fighting."

Bella continues to battle an infection but is so-far making a miraculous recovery.

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows suspected family of mountain lions at East Bay hiking trail

Baker says he's facing about $20,000 in vet bills, but his dog will hopefully have a full recovery by mid-November.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.