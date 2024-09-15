"We wanted to focus on the fact that African Americans do more than just entertain and sports."

Bay Area Black history museum gets a permanent home: How it's taking a closer look at rich past

A $2 million grant is giving Black culture and history a new place to call home in Redwood City.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A $2 million grant is giving Black culture and history a new place to call home on the Peninsula.

The Domini Hoskins Black History Museum and Learning Center began as a pop-up museum.

Executive Director Carolyn Hoskins says the idea started 25 years ago as a school project for her grandson, Domini.

"He says to me, grannie, I am doing another report on Dr. (Martin Luther) King (Jr.) because I know everything there is to know about him. So his question was: 'were there any other famous Black people that did anything?'"

Since then, she and her family have created more than 200 categories of Black history for people of all ages to enjoy.

"We wanted to focus on the fact that African Americans do more than just entertain and sports," Hoskins said.

"Our main focus is education because there's so much of our history which is so rich, so great, that people have no clue about it...so that's the important part."

The nonprofit can now be found at 890 Jefferson Avenue in Redwood City.