Driver hits and kills pedestrian, injures another after being chased by CHP in Oakland: police

A driver hit and killed a pedestrian and injured another after being chased by the CHP in Oakland Wednesday night, police said.

A driver hit and killed a pedestrian and injured another after being chased by the CHP in Oakland Wednesday night, police said.

A driver hit and killed a pedestrian and injured another after being chased by the CHP in Oakland Wednesday night, police said.

A driver hit and killed a pedestrian and injured another after being chased by the CHP in Oakland Wednesday night, police said.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A driver hit and killed a pedestrian and injured another after being chased by the CHP in Oakland Wednesday night, police said.

The pursuit started just before 8 p.m. about a mile south of Lake Merritt.

Oakland police say during the CHP chase, the driver hit another car at Park Boulevard and East 21st Street, leaving one person with minor to moderate injuries.

Police say the CHP then called off the pursuit, and the driver kept going.

MORE: 3 recent police pursuits lead to serious crashes on Bay Area roads; law enforcement weighs in

It all ended on 12th Street, where the driver ran over two pedestrians.

One died and the other is in the hospital.

Oakland police say they're now investigating the deadly crash.

We're waiting for details from CHP.