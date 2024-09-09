Driver injures spectators in Oakland sideshow while another illegal show blocks Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There was another slew of sideshows across the Bay Area this weekend which caused injuries.

A car drove into a group of people during a sideshow overnight in Oakland on Saturday.

It happened at the intersection of Hegenberger and Edgewater.

A driver crashed into spectators.

A female was run over as the car left the scene.

Some in the crowd rushed to help her.

Another sideshow took over the entire westbound side of the Bay Bridge.

The California Highway Patrol says around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday at least 100 cars blocked all west-bound lanes.

It lasted about 20 minutes.

One vehicle struck the crowd as well.

No arrests have been made.