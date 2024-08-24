  • Watch Now

Illegal Vallejo sideshow video shows people standing in 'ring of fire' as cars do donuts around them

KGO logo
Saturday, August 24, 2024 7:44PM
Video shows a sideshow in Vallejo where spectators gathered inside a "ring of fire" as cars do donuts around them.

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Sideshows took over Bay Area streets on Saturday.

In Vallejo, video shows people lighting a ring of fire in the middle of the intersection at B.W. Williams Dr. and Lewis Brown Dr. just after midnight.

This stringer image shows several people lining up in a "ring of fire" during a sideshow in Vallejo, Calif. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024.
Witnesses say it took an hour before police dispersed the crowd.

MORE: 7 arrested after SJ police officer attacked while responding to illegal sideshow, authorities say

Another video shows a sideshow in Crockett at around 1 a.m. at San Pablo Avenue and Merchant Street.

One off-road vehicle took part in that sideshow.

A witness says that dozens of people blocked intersections and the Interstate 80 off-ramp.

Police broke up the crowd about 25 minutes later.

It's unclear if there were any arrests.

