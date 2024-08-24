Illegal Vallejo sideshow video shows people standing in 'ring of fire' as cars do donuts around them

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Sideshows took over Bay Area streets on Saturday.
In Vallejo, video shows people lighting a ring of fire in the middle of the intersection at B.W. Williams Dr. and Lewis Brown Dr. just after midnight.
Witnesses say it took an hour before police dispersed the crowd.
Another video shows a sideshow in Crockett at around 1 a.m. at San Pablo Avenue and Merchant Street.
One off-road vehicle took part in that sideshow.
A witness says that dozens of people blocked intersections and the Interstate 80 off-ramp.
Police broke up the crowd about 25 minutes later.
It's unclear if there were any arrests.