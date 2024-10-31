Anti-Trump Halloween decorations getting attention across Bay Area as Election Day approaches

Some Bay Area homes are combining Halloween decorations with their political points-of-view.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Located on a quiet street corner in Alameda is a house with a Halloween display unlike many others.

Owner Dan Balsam says while he puts up elaborate decorations every year, this year he wanted to specifically focus on the election.

So he created his so-called "Project 2025 Halloween Carn-evil" - Balsam's interpretation of an anti-Trump carnival.

"We have pin the crime on Hunter Biden, which is not exactly a carnival game. But it's what MAGAs like to do. We have the MAGA fun happy wheel," Balsam said.

The display has gotten a lot of attention and has drawn people from all over the Bay Area.

Elena Durante says she lives in the area but has brought friends over just to see the house.

"It is a time of very, very high anxiety. So I think, yeah, this is a nice thing to see. And it also might even educate some people about some things," Durante said.

Balsam's house isn't the only politically inspired Halloween home in Bay Area.

Across the Bay in San Francisco, Wade Joffrion and his husband incorporated several political figures in their graveyard themed holiday decorations.

"Started adding a few people that got on our nerves and annoyed us over the years, and Trump is one of them. So, we've been burying him for about five, six years now," Joffrion said.

While the Bay Area has a notorious liberal lean, we wondered how some local Republicans were reacting to the homes.

John Dennis is the chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party.

He says he thinks most Republicans would find the decorations funny, but he does wonder how local Democrats would react if someone created a Kamala Harris themed display.

"In a way I think it actually helps. I think it's good natured. It's sort of fun. And we need to have a sense of humor about these kinds of things. The discourse has gotten a little too harsh," Dennis said.

Back in Alameda, Balsam tells ABC7 News he thinks most people see the entertainment value in his display- something he plans on keeping up through election day.