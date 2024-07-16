San Francisco Mayor London Breed on why she's seeking another term

The incumbent San Francisco Mayor, London Breed joined ABC7 News to talk about why she's seeking another term, and also on topics including crime.

The incumbent San Francisco Mayor, London Breed joined ABC7 News to talk about why she's seeking another term, and also on topics including crime.

The incumbent San Francisco Mayor, London Breed joined ABC7 News to talk about why she's seeking another term, and also on topics including crime.

The incumbent San Francisco Mayor, London Breed joined ABC7 News to talk about why she's seeking another term, and also on topics including crime.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Building a Better Bay Area means giving you the information you need to vote. And what happens in the San Francisco mayor's race will impact not only the city, but the entire Bay Area.

On Tuesday, the incumbent San Francisco Mayor, London Breed joined ABC7 News at 3 p.m. to talk about why she's seeking another term, and on topics including crime.

San Francisco is a frequent target of republicans and the city got bashed Monday night at the convention.

Tech billionaire David Sacks - who is a resident - was the latest to go after the city.

MORE: San Francisco mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie shares vision for safer city

"In my home town of San Francisco, Democrat rule has turned the streets of our beautiful city into a cesspool of crime, homeless encampments and open drug use," Sacks said.

Breed responded to Sacks' comments.

"It's easy to bash San Francisco and to use San Francisco as an example - it's another thing to actually roll up your sleeves and do the work," Breed said. "And in fact many of these people who continue to bash our city, who are not folks out on the streets every single day seeing it visibly for themselves. Are there problems? Yes. But to use San Francisco consistently as an example when this is happening and far worse in other cities is just wrong.

The mayor also pointed to data that she says shows crime on the decline.

And she spoke about her willingness to carry on as the city's leader.

KRISTEN SZE: "Why do you want to lead San Francisco for another term?"

MAYOR BREED: "I've gotta say, I became mayor in tragedy when Ed Lee died and I had to lead the city through some real challenging times related to corruption and then the global pandemic hit. We had to save lives during that time, we didn't have a playbook. Then we saw an explosion of crime and everything that we've done throughout that time period was really about the defense and trying to combat issues that had been building up, and something we did not anticipate. Why I want to continue to be mayor? Is because we are on the offense, we are on the rise.

Watch the full interview in the media player above.