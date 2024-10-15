EXCLUSIVE: Flashy classic car involved in dramatic hit and run near famous SF tourist destination

"When I saw the video, I couldn't believe it!"

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A jaw-dropping hit-and-run by a bold classic car near a popular tourist destination has neighbors banding together to find the driver.

"When I saw the video, I couldn't believe it!," exclaims Dennis Saenz, whose surveillance camera captured the jarring incident at around 5:15 p.m. Saturday along Hyde near the famed Lombard Street.

You can see from two vantage points, a red, 1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible with black stripes speed southbound on Hyde. The car loses control and plows right into a red SUV and black sedan.

"He should have gotten out! He clearly fled the scene," says Donald Ogaldo, who looked out his window and witnessed what happened firsthand that day.

The Oldsmobile starts smoking and is seen on camera zooming away with its front-end crumpled.

Seconds later, a nearby parking enforcement officer rushes after the Cutlass and calls police.

This block of Russian Hill is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the city with nearly 2 million visitors a year, making it a hotbed in the past, for smash and grab robberies.

"We suffered for years and years watching this happening over and over," said Saenz, who has kept track of the break-ins and regularly reports them to police.

Residents say they've seen a huge drop in those break-ins, matching SFPD's latest crime data showing a more than 50% reduction.

"The police have resources and technology. They're using drones, license plate readers," says Saenz.

At the height of the smash-and-grabs, neighbors got in the habit of banding together to support victims of crime. We caught up with the owner of the red SUV that was hit.

"Really, I'm happy the community helped out!," says Greg, who requested we not use his last name. "But it's a huge bummer, I really like this car!" he smiled.

Nearby residents hope that sharing information and videos can make more positive change for the area.

"People would like this guy to be caught...and held accountable for what happened," says Greg. Other neighbors say the suspect vehicle is so distinct, it shouldn't take long for the driver to be identified.

Every neighbor ABC7 News spoke with for this story says they hope the driver can be found soon. A request for more information from SFPD has not yet been answered due to Indigenous Peoples' Day holiday.