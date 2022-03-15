Mayor Breed responds after man injured trying to stop car burglary on SF's Lombard Street

SF mayor responds after man injured trying to stop car burglary

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's reputation has been tarnished by the many break-ins captured on camera -- Just Sunday a man was injured as he tried to stop a car burglary on Lombard Street.

In the dashcam video first obtained by ABC7 Sunday, a car is standing by while the perpetrator takes only a few seconds to break in, stealing what's inside the parked vehicle. Then a man runs across the street and tries to stop them by jumping onto the hood of the getaway car. They quickly pull away and the man falls off and onto the ground.



"The last thing we want people to do is put their lives on the line, to get involved in this. I think the difference here is we have more eyes and ears on the street and when I say more eyes and ears, it's just having more video surveillance, making arrest to apprehend people," Mayor London Breed said.

In Sunday's case, a patrol car quickly responds, yet for some reason police were not able to stop them.

Monday, there was no response from the police department.

In a statement put out Sunday, SFPD said, "The vehicle fled the scene, caused one of the victims to be injured and evaded the officers."

These videos have the tendency of going viral, which have tarnished San Francisco's reputation.

In fact, last week during the State of the City address Mayor Breed called the viral Walgreens video "noise."

"You see it on social media. You see one video take off as if it's telling the whole truth about who we are," Breed said.

In an effort to bring back needed tourism, the mayor will arrive in London tomorrow, and also visit Brussels, Frankfurt and Paris--meeting with mayors and tourism executives.

"What I have tried to is is impress upon them how important it is that we have their safety at the forefront in terms of our increase in officers, our increase in retired officers, but also our ambassadors and programs in order to keep eyes and ears on the streets in areas where there are large number of tourists," Breed said.

Europe, more than any other market is expected to lead the global recovery and city officials want them here.

