EXCLUSIVE: At least 13 Bay Area senior citizens robbed or attacked in neighborhood in 1 week

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Thirteen senior citizens reported being brutally attacked and robbed in just one week in an Oakland community. But according to leaders at one senior living facility in the city, they say the number is much higher and closer to an astounding 30.

There is no shortage of terrifying stories from residents of Westlake Christian Terrace who have been attacked in recent days.

"It was happening every hour on the hour," says Sister Marie Taylor, president of the Westlake Christian Terrace resident council. She says she's counted nearly 30 violent attacks and robberies on elderly Asian residents in a span of less than a week.

"Not only do you grab their purse but you beat them brutally. We had several who had to be taken to the emergency, one broke the wrist. We had police here almost 7 hours filing reports. Then it continued on Sunday with more. Multiple residents being attacked."

The block of 28th Street north of Lake Merritt is where the assisted living facility is more than 700 elders, with an average age of 85. Many walk along nearby Valdez to get to the grocery store and run errands.

Ling Shang recalls how one of the victims on Saturday has Alzheimers and couldn't quite grasp what was happening when she was assaulted.

"This is disgusting," she says.

These crimes are why more than 50 residents gathered on Wednesday to show support for one another and to tell the city, enough is enough.

"This is serous and need to be addressed most aggressively," says Sister Marie.

Oakland police tell ABC7 they've made several key arrests thanks in part to the number of people who have reported their crimes. However, they encourage even more people to come forward.

Lisa Ausmus, Captain for the Oakland Police Department and Commands Area was alerted to the crimes by Sister Marie and quickly jumped in to help.

"Reporting...that's what really made a difference. On Monday, sent my special resource section out my crime reduction teams to conduct operations. I haven't had any robberies in 2 days in that area which is huge."

While residents here say they're encouraged by the recent contact with Oakland Police, they are still afraid.

Caregiver Kitty Pang says she was helping residents on Sunday when she was groped, beaten and robbed. She pulled up her pant leg to show a large bruise on her shin and pointed to another injury on her thigh.

"Me very scared, very upset... nighttime no sleeping, scared." She said with a quaver in her voice.

Residents though say they are NOT afraid to be allies for each other...in the fight to stay safe. Sister Marie speaking on their behalf, saying "We are here we are paying taxes, we vote and we need to be recognized."

Oakland Police say there was a spike in robberies citywide with 83 between June 25th and July 1st. However they say there is no particular reason for the surge. They're urging elders to walk in larger groups and to do so only during the daytime.