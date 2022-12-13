EXCLUSIVE: 79-year-old woman kicked in stomach on SF Muni bus, highlighting increase in attacks

"I get in the bus, need to scan my Clipper. I saw him standing up - he kicked me with his foot. In the stomach," she says.

A 79-year-old woman is speaking out after being kicked in the stomach by a passenger while boarding a San Francisco Muni bus to go to work.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A 79-year-old woman is speaking out after being brutally attacked while boarding a San Francisco Muni bus to go to work.

Lisa requested we not use her last name for privacy after what happened to her the morning of Dec. 3. The tiny senior, who stands barely over 5-feet-tall, is decked out in a Warriors cap, shirt and lanyards, reflecting her nearly 30-year career in concessions for the Giants, 49ers and the Warriors.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

"I love sports," she exclaims.

As Lisa was boarding the 38 bus at Geary and Laguna heading downtown for her shift at Oracle Park, her life changed in seemingly seconds.

"I get in the bus, need to scan my Clipper. I saw him standing up - he kicked me with his foot. In the stomach" she says.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 70-year-old woman brutally beaten, kicked in head by 4 attackers in SF housing complex

As seen in this surveillance video used in the police investigation, Lisa is seen getting knocked to the ground in seconds. We're choosing to show the suspect's face as SFPD tells me there has been no arrest in the case, and are asking those with information to come forward.

When asked if the suspect, clad in a brick red hooded jacket and dark pants took anything, Lisa said it was a straight up random attack. Nothing else. She wonders if she was targeted because she is Indonesian. SFPD tells ABC7, "We have not determined or found evidence that this incident was a motivated hate crime."

ABC7 News analyzed Muni crime data which shows the number of assaults has increased 43% since 2020. However, those numbers are significantly less than pre-pandemic levels during a time when ridership was much higher.

As for Lisa, she's already back to work and riding the bus again. Albeit with a slightly new routine.

MORE: 1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting on Muni train; SFPD releases images of person of interest

"I just pray, pray to God, please help me I get home safe."

She wishes Muni can add officers on every bus. But most importantly, wants to thank the many good Samaritans who rushed to her aid.

"Thank you very much for saving my life. Thank you for helping me, God bless them."

SFMTA tells ABC7 News they're working with SFPD to solve crimes on MUNI. The agency adds, "Each bus is equipped with 11 high definition cameras and the city's street ambassador program patrols Muni and BART stations around Union Square, SoMa and the Tenderloin.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live