1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Muni train; suspect ran off at Castro Station, SF supervisor says

Terrible news this morning: on the MUNI between Forest Hill and Castro station, we have been informed by SFPD that a shooting occurred inside the train. Two victims were shot. One is deceased and the second victim in hospital. Perpetrator ran out of the train at Castro station — Myrna Melgar (@myrnamelgar) June 22, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco supervisor has confirmed that one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a Muni train between Forest Hill and Castro stations.Myrna Melgar tweeted Wednesday morning that the shooting occurred inside the train and the suspect ran off the train at Castro Station and remains at large.SFPD has set up investigation at the Castro Station but this is not being considered an active shooter situation.All trains between Forest Hill and Castro stations are suspendedSFMTA says it is arranging bus shuttles to support service from West Portal to Embarcadero/Folsom.