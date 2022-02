SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person has died after a shooting Thursday night at the Civic Center BART station in San Francisco.BART says the victim was shot on the platform after a fight with another man. The victim died after being taken to a hospital.Multiple police officers were in the station at the time, including two who had just gotten off the train, according to BART officials. They helped take the suspect into custody.The station was temporarily closed and faced large crowds after the Warriors game at Chase Center ended. The station was reopened overnight.