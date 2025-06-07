Family eulogizes Oakland teacher killed by reckless driver after CHP pursuit

"My physical pain is nothing compared to where my heart is. It's broken," says Woodruff, Boomer's partner,

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The family of Marvin Boomer, Jr., who was killed by a driver allegedly involved in a CHP pursuit through Oakland, invited the community Friday to celebrate his life at a memorial service in Oakland.

"We are in disbelief - and in complete shock," says Tynesha Boomer, who spoke before the start of the memorial service.

The family came to eulogize a brother and son, who was affectionately known as "Boomer."

"That was my baby! That was my only son!" says Boomer's mother, Tina.

The family was joined by friends and Boomer's Castlemont High School colleagues and students, who came to honor a man praised for his tremendous work within the Oakland community.

Boomer was killed last week when he was hit by a car involved in a CHP pursuit through Oakland. He and his partner, Nina Woodruff, were out on an evening walk.

"Its's not fair. It's not right. I'm angry. I'm hurt. And my physical pain is nothing compared to where my heart is. It's broken," says Woodruff.

Inside the Acts Full Gospel Church in Oakland, Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee honored Boomer with a city proclamation. And, reminding everyone to make sure Boomer's legacy lives on.

"If we want to honor Marvin and his brilliance and his legacy, find a young person. And show them that they matter. And back it up with your time and resources," Mayor Lee told the crowd.

The family raised concerns about police pursuits through residential neighborhoods, reflecting on how that is connected to Boomer's death.

"He died a hero. And we will not allow that heroism to be silenced by bureaucratic excuses, or policy failures cloaked in blue," says Michelle Bernard, the family attorney who also spoke ahead of the memorial.

The 19-year-old alleged driver in crash was arrested. The investigation is ongoing.