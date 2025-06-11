Fear spreads among SF immigrant communities as more ICE arrests reported

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In San Francisco, attorneys say at least two people were arrested by ICE agents outside San Francisco's federal immigration courthouse Tuesday morning.

Video shows some people trying to prevent that van from driving away after the arrests.

As soon as word began to circulate, immigrant advocates mobilized, calling for protesters to gather at the courthouse and the response was overwhelming.

At one point, the crowd was estimated to be nearly 200 strong.

And by the end of the day, immigration hearings were called off -- with immigrant advocates declaring victory -- at least for today. But still the fear and growing concern remains.

A massive crowd of people rallied outside the ICE office in San Francisco this Tuesday afternoon as word spread of more action by ICE.

Olga Miranda is the president of SEIUR Local 87. Her union represents janitors and other workers.

"I understand there's video and pictures of folks - of four people that were removed. But our members are saying it's been more and they're at 10 here right now," said Miranda.

Miranda said detaining people as they go to immigration court for their appointments or ICE agents showing up at job sites has fostered deep-seated fear in the immigrant community.

"This is very terrifying because it shows that some people might not show up to work today," said Miranda.

Community members turned out in force.

"We are not scared of Trump; we are not scared of ICE; we are going to stay out here and defend our immigrant community," said Sabina Wildman with Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Hundreds took to the streets of San Francisco's Mission District Monday night to voice their anger over ICE raids across the country and show support for immigrants.

"They want people to be scared to go to their court hearings and they want people to stay home where they can be more easily detained in absentia. So, it's incredibly important to empower people to keep coming out to their court dates and court hearings," said Luna Oslegar-Montanez.

Immigrant rights advocates say there is a growing level of fear, apprehension, and uncertainty among workers.

Jovan Irigoyen works at his aunt's Mexican restaurant in the mission.

"People are really afraid of ICE deporting all the immigrants from all the countries like Mexico, El Salvador," said Jova Irigoyen.

Susana Rojas is with Calle 24 Latino Cultural Center in the Mission District.

"Our community is in fear. Our whole community who is apprehensive of what is happening," said Rojas.

Rojas says the immigrant community fills a huge percent of the jobs in many restaurants and hotels, construction and agriculture. She says the community needs to stay informed, know their rights, know to ask for help when they need it.

"We are the heartbeat of this community. And we must protect each other of a sanctuary city," said Rojas.

At least one restaurant closed because of safety concerns. ABC7 News spoke with Delfina in the Mission District.

Co-owner and chef Craig Stoll said that they decided to close on Monday night.

The staff were concerned about the possibility of ICE raids locally, and there was word of a big march through the Mission.

On Tuesday night, they are open again.