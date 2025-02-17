Jeremy Lin talks everything basketball, All-Star weekend and Lunar New Year

From "Linsanity" to a coach for All-Star weekend, Jeremy Lin sat down with ABC7 to talk everything basketball, Lunar New Year, fatherhood and more.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Many NBA stars and legends are in the Bay Area for All-Star weekend including a hometown boy made good, a true underdog hero and role model.

Jeremy Lin grew up in Palo Alto with a passion for basketball, received no college scholarships, went undrafted out of college, and got signed by his home team the Warriors only to be cut... ending up on the Knicks.

When he finally got a chance to play in 2012 with the team in the dumps... Lin shined... sparking a seven-game winning streak, in which he beat the Lakers and outscored Kobe Bryant.

That was the start of what became known as "Linsanity."

Lin joined ABC7's 3 p.m. News to talk about everything basketball, All-Star weekend and Lunar New Year.

Watch the full interview in the media player above.