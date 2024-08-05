Former OPD chief being investigated for hitting 2 people while driving in New Orleans, reports say

NEW ORLEANS (KGO) -- Former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick is being investigated for hitting two people while driving in New Orleans.

The incident happened Saturday evening.

A woman was treated for minor injuries and a man was uninjured, according to local media reports.

New Orleans police say a breathalyzer test returned a result of zero.

The investigation is now being turned over to state police for review.

Former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick breaking her silence less than a week after she was abruptly fired by the Oakland Police Commission and she's leveling some serious allegations at the commission and her former boss Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

Kirkpatrick was Oakland's police chief from 2017 to 2020.

She now serves as New Orleans Police Superintendent, which is their equivalent of police chief.