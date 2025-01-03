1 killed, 15 injured after small plane crashes through roof of Fullerton, CA building

FULLERTON, Calif. -- A small plane crashed through the roof of a building in Fullerton, killing one person and injuring at least 15 others, police said.

The crash was reported shorty after 2 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West Raymer Avenue, near Fullerton Municipal Airport. The crash resulted in a four-alarm fire, and a plume of thick black smoke rose into the air above the scene and was visible for miles

Police and fire authorities arrived on scene and battled the blaze and evacuated surrounding businesses, said Kristy Wells, a Fullerton police spokesperson.

Of the 15 people injured, nine were taken to a hospital and six were treated at the scene. Details on the death were not immediately released.

The cause of the crash was unknown.

Evacuations were underway for residents in the 2300 block of Raymer, police said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.