Gas leak forces evacuation at SF's Laguna Honda Hospital

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A gas leak forced employees in a San Francisco hospital to evacuate Monday morning.

A 3 inch gas line was struck by contractors as construction work was being done, and employees at Laguna Honda Hospital had to evacuate, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

An image of construction at Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco which caused a temporary gas leak on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

PG &E arrived on scene and repaired the pipe, shutting off the gas. The gas is no longer leaking.

Employees remained evacuated for another 30 minutes as a precaution.