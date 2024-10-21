Attorneys for 26 Golden Gate Bridge pro-Palestinian protesters call for all charges to be dropped

The attorneys for 26 Pro-Palestinian protesters facing charges for blocking the Golden Gate Bridge are calling for all charges to be dropped.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Twenty-six Pro-Palestinian protesters facing charges for blocking the Golden Gate Bridge back in April are expected back in court Monday morning.

Their attorneys are once again calling for all charges to be dropped in the case.

They've already filed one motion, asking for the court to dismiss the case.

They also asked the court the disqualify San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins -- claiming bias in the case.

Jenkins denied those accusations back in August.