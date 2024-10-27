Warriors off to hot start as they head into home opener at Chase Center against Clippers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors are off to a hot start to the season after wins against the Portland Trailblazers and Utah Jazz.

The Dubs will ride that energy into Chase Center Sunday night for their home opener against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.

Stephen Curry and company have rushed out the gates setting an NBA record winning their first two games by a total of 77 points. It's the most by any team in the NBA to start a season.

This comes as head coach Steve Kerr looks to incorporate a 12-man rotation, somewhat reminiscent the 2014-15 Warriors, whose slogan was "strength in numbers."

"This is as deep of a team as I've ever coached, and we've got to lean into that," Kerr said after the Warriors' 139-104 win against the Trailblazers. "I've never played 12 before, but we're going to do it."

Golden State started a lineup of Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis, a group Kerr said he'd like to be the starting five this season.

Buddy Hield was the first off the bench, followed by Kevon Looney and Brandin Podziemski. Next were Melton and Anderson and then Moody.

"It's the identity of this team right now," Curry said. "We're going to rely on our depth."

Curry said the only team he could think of that had comparable depth was the 2014-15 Warriors, whose slogan was "strength in numbers." But even that team had just an 11-man rotation.

"This is the deepest team I've ever been on," Wiggins said.

On Wednesday, seven players scored in double figures, led by Hield's 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including five 3-pointers, in 15 minutes. That's the most points scored by a Warriors player in 15 or fewer minutes since 1984, according to ESPN Research.

The Warriors will look to regain homecourt advantage Sunday night after finishing just 21-20 in front of Dub Nation last season.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews contributed to this article.