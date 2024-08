Bay Area music icon Greg Kihn, hitmaker of 'Jeopardy' and 'The Break Up Song,' dies at 75

SAN FRANCSICO (KGO) -- Bay Area music fans are mourning the death of 80s rock star and longtime DJ Greg Kihn.

Kihn and his band became very popular in the Bay Area club scene back in the 70s, before hitting it big in the early 80s, thanks to tunes like "The Break Up Song" and "Jeopardy."

The latter reached number two in 1983.

From 1996 to 2012, Kihn went on to become a popular DJ on K-FOX radio here in the Bay Area.

Kihn died Tuesday from complications with Alzheimer's. He was 75.