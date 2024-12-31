Happy New Year! How Bay Area kids are celebrating 2025 before midnight

All day on New Year's Eve, the Lawrence Hall of Science in Berkeley is ringing in 2025 with family-friendly confetti launches for the kids who can't quite make it to midnight.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some families were looking for an earlier, family-friendly option to ring in the New Year that didn't require a late night.

That's why the Lawrence Hall of Science in Berkeley is celebrating all day long.

Dozens of kids thought it was 2025 well before midnight, and they had the confetti to show for it.

Confetti was shot out of three different cannons inside UC Berkeley's public science center.

The learning lab came up with the idea of doing a family-friendly confetti launch every 45 minutes for the kids who can't quite make it to midnight.

"We have disco ducks, we have gemstone ducks, we have inflatable ducks and we have a behind-the-curtains kind of 'Wizard of Oz' moment where we have a cherry picker where our host will be MC'ing from above everyone and we have three different confetti cannons that will erupt filled with streamers and glitter and all sorts of fun to ring in the new year," Director of Public Engagement Claudia Bustos said.

Tickets to what they're calling the 2024 'grand finale' also include admission inside the Lawrence Hall of Science for the day.