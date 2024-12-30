Here's a list of New Year's Eve events happening around the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- It's hard to believe 2025 is just around the corner. And what better way to ring in the new year by attending a Bay Area event with other excited partygoers.

Here's a look at what's happening:

Fireworks light up the sky during New Year's celebrations in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

SAN FRANCISCO

9:30 a.m.: Thrive City will hold a Kwanzaa and New Year's Eve celebration. Includes cultural performances, and a noon countdown drop.

Thrive City, 1 Warriors way, San Francisco

11:59 p.m. San Francisco will hold their annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, set off from a barge in the Bay. Traffic delays and crowds expected. Increased traffic and police presence on Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island.

Embarcadero, between Mission and Folsom streets, San Francisco

NORTH BAY

Noon: Downtown Novato Business Association will hold their annual bouncy ball new year, when 25,000 small bouncy balls will be dropped onto the street from a ladder truck 40 feet high in the air. Held rain or shine.

Machin and Sweetser avenues, Downtown Novato

Noon: Charles M. Schulz Museum & Research Center will hold their annual "Noon year's eve" ball drop. Note: Doors open at 10 a.m. Second ball drop at 3 p.m.

2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa

5 p.m. Graton Resort & Casino will hold their annual New Year's Eve series of live performances, DJs, and countdown.

288 Golf Course Drive West, Rohnert Park

PENINSULA

10 a.m.: Hiller Aviation Museum will hold a "Noon year's Eve" balloon drop. Countdown and balloon drop at noon.

601 Skyway Road, San Carlos

11:30 a.m.: Palo Alto will hold a "Noon Year's Eve" event. Countdown and "Bubble drop" at noon.

Rinconada library, Embarcadero Room, 1213 Newell Road, Palo Alto

EAST BAY

10 a.m.: Lawrence Hall of Science will hold its "2024 grand finale" New Year's Eve celebration. Note : Confetti launches every 45 minutes starting at 10:45 a.m.

1 Centennial Drive, Berkeley

7 p.m. USS Hornet will hold their annual New Year's Eve big band gala. Includes performances from 3 o'clock Jump, and Nick Rossi & his Swing Six Band. Party-goers expected to wear black tie or vintage wear.

USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum, 707 West Hornet Ave, Alameda

11 a.m.: Piedmont Rec dept will hold a "Noon Year's Eve" event for kids. Countdown and balloon drop at noon.

Piedmont Veterans' Memorial Building, 401 Highland Ave., Piedmont

11 a.m. Chabot Space & Science Center will hold their annual daytime new year eve balloon drops celebrating midnights from around the globe. Also held at noon, 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

10000 Skyline Blvd., Oakland

3 p.m. Gurdwara Sahib will hold a New Year's Eve event. Road in front of venue set to close to vehicles.

300 Gurdwara Road, Fremont

SOUTH BAY

3 p.m. First night Monterey will hold its 32nd annual New Year's Eve celebration, which features nine hours of entertainment. Includes kids activities, liver performances for adults, and a Mardi-gras-style twilight procession at 5:30 p.m.

Centered around/procession: Alvarado Street, between Franklin and Pearl streets, Downtown Monterey