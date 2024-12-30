Here's a list of New Year's Eve events happening around the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- It's hard to believe 2025 is just around the corner. And what better way to ring in the new year by attending a Bay Area event with other excited partygoers.
Here's a look at what's happening:
9:30 a.m.: Thrive City will hold a Kwanzaa and New Year's Eve celebration. Includes cultural performances, and a noon countdown drop.
Thrive City, 1 Warriors way, San Francisco
11:59 p.m. San Francisco will hold their annual New Year's Eve fireworks show, set off from a barge in the Bay. Traffic delays and crowds expected. Increased traffic and police presence on Treasure Island and Yerba Buena Island.
Embarcadero, between Mission and Folsom streets, San Francisco
Noon: Downtown Novato Business Association will hold their annual bouncy ball new year, when 25,000 small bouncy balls will be dropped onto the street from a ladder truck 40 feet high in the air. Held rain or shine.
Machin and Sweetser avenues, Downtown Novato
Noon: Charles M. Schulz Museum & Research Center will hold their annual "Noon year's eve" ball drop. Note: Doors open at 10 a.m. Second ball drop at 3 p.m.
2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa
5 p.m. Graton Resort & Casino will hold their annual New Year's Eve series of live performances, DJs, and countdown.
288 Golf Course Drive West, Rohnert Park
10 a.m.: Hiller Aviation Museum will hold a "Noon year's Eve" balloon drop. Countdown and balloon drop at noon.
601 Skyway Road, San Carlos
11:30 a.m.: Palo Alto will hold a "Noon Year's Eve" event. Countdown and "Bubble drop" at noon.
Rinconada library, Embarcadero Room, 1213 Newell Road, Palo Alto
10 a.m.: Lawrence Hall of Science will hold its "2024 grand finale" New Year's Eve celebration. Note: Confetti launches every 45 minutes starting at 10:45 a.m.
1 Centennial Drive, Berkeley
7 p.m. USS Hornet will hold their annual New Year's Eve big band gala. Includes performances from 3 o'clock Jump, and Nick Rossi & his Swing Six Band. Party-goers expected to wear black tie or vintage wear.
USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum, 707 West Hornet Ave, Alameda
11 a.m.: Piedmont Rec dept will hold a "Noon Year's Eve" event for kids. Countdown and balloon drop at noon.
Piedmont Veterans' Memorial Building, 401 Highland Ave., Piedmont
11 a.m. Chabot Space & Science Center will hold their annual daytime new year eve balloon drops celebrating midnights from around the globe. Also held at noon, 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
10000 Skyline Blvd., Oakland
3 p.m. Gurdwara Sahib will hold a New Year's Eve event. Road in front of venue set to close to vehicles.
300 Gurdwara Road, Fremont
3 p.m. First night Monterey will hold its 32nd annual New Year's Eve celebration, which features nine hours of entertainment. Includes kids activities, liver performances for adults, and a Mardi-gras-style twilight procession at 5:30 p.m.
Centered around/procession: Alvarado Street, between Franklin and Pearl streets, Downtown Monterey