San Francisco could see hottest temps in 2 years Tuesday

San Francisco could get into the 90s for the first time since 2022 during the heat wave, according to ABC7 News meteorologists.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sunset at San Francisco's Ocean Beach was just spectacular Monday night. Comfortable temps outside, but still a cool chill in the air and lots of people.

But it could be much different Tuesday, especially seeing that according to our ABC7 News meteorologists, it could get into the 90s for the first time in San Francisco in two years.

"Do you have air conditioning here in the city?" asked ABC7 News reporter J.R. Stone.

"We do not, we're like a lot of people in the blocks, we open the window. That's the most effective way. If you have the breeze, everything should be okay."

Yes, Owen Mckee and his wife Lena will likely stay indoors with their little dog Maxie Tuesday until things cool down outside. But staying indoors in a city where buildings are older and a majority of the people don't have air conditioning can get challenging, too. I mean, opening the window can sometimes only do so much.

"Yeah like 88 outside, 82 inside, there's very little difference," said Kevin Rehak who lives in San Francisco.

A reason why Kevin Rehak had to make a big purchase a couple months ago.

"We bought an air conditioner because we just need to be able to sleep at night. We knew that this day was coming and in the years past, it was one or two days now and then, but like a week straight? I've got to be able to sleep," said Rehak.

But the intense heat isn't expected to linger for a week this time around.

If it does, then there will probably be more shirtless people like the man we saw riding his bike and less people with sweatshirts and pants on at the park.

If the heat sticks around, stores like Roberts Hardware in the Haight could see a demand for fans.

"Don't think we're gonna run out, but you never can tell. We usually don't sell a lot of fans until it's been hot for three, four, five days in a row and then if it continues, then we'll sell a lot of fans."

For now though, those here in San Francisco are dancing it up, and enjoying every little part of this comfortable weather.