How SJSU and other CSU future health innovators would benefit from new funding opportunity

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra visited San Jose State Monday to introduce a new health initiative that would increase access to government funding for early-career researchers.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose State University got a visit from a key member of President Biden's cabinet Monday.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra launched a new initiative aimed at creating health breakthroughs.

San Jose State is the home of past, present and future innovators and leaders and students who've come from diverse backgrounds.

"My childhood was shaped by gravel streets, railroad tracks, and agriculture fields," Antonio Hueso-Fernandez said. "From an early age. My parents instilled in me the value of higher education."

Today Antonio Hueso-Fernandez is president of SJSU's Society of Latino Engineers and Scientists.

Now students like him have been presented with a big opportunity to create historic health breakthroughs.

"We have some of the most vibrant opportunities to really change the dynamic we see when it comes to the sciences and engineering," Becerra said.

The opportunity launched Monday is a new health initiative that would increase access to government funding for early-career researchers.

It's part of a partnership with San Jose State and other California universities.

"To specifically target our resources to innovators who did not have access to [ Washington ] D.C., to R &D dollars, and to have everyone have an opportunity to be part of the solution," said Susan Monarez, Deputy Director of ARPA-H or The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health which is behind the initiative.

The agency is already responsible for incredible research.

"We just launched an initiative to detect 30 different cancer types at stage one at home," Monarez said.

ARPA-H has launched other projects that include looking at ways people can regenerate their own tissue like cartilage in the knee and much more.

"We're working with one of the schools here in California, to print organs on demand," Monarez said.

Nearly a third of SJSU's population is Latino. Becerra said he hopes the funding can make education more equitable.

"Students who are the future have an opportunity to be the ones that help figure out how to generate your own cartilage, your own tissue," he said, " [ If ] we do that, then no one touches us when it comes to being the leaders in health, innovation, and science."

The agency says the funding will also help community organizations address local health needs.

How much funding is handed out is still to be determined.

The agency is getting feedback from early career investigators, school administrators and more through late next month.

After responses are received, the funding will be available later this year.