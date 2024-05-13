Highway 37 in North Bay reopens early following construction, Caltrans says

Eastbound state Highway 37 between Sonoma and Solano Counties reopened 10 hours earlier than expected Sunday evening following paving operations, Caltrans said.

Highway 37 reopened at about 7 p.m. between the state Highway 121 interchange in rural Sonoma County and the state Highway 29 interchange in Vallejo.

Caltrans successfully completed its scheduled paving operations along the 7-mile stretch that has regularly been closed over the past few weekends.

The last scheduled eastbound full highway closure between Highway 121 and Highway 29 is scheduled for next weekend, beginning Friday at 10 p.m. and concluding Monday at 5 a.m., weather permitting.