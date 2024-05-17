Host the event of your dreams at the Exploratorium

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a party at the Exploratorium, and you could be the next host!

"When someone comes to an event at the Exploratorium, they get to feel like they're even more a part of the Exploratorium community," shared Amy Adkins the Events Director at the Exploratorium. "They've had some drinks, some food, they've enjoyed music, dancing, and each other's company. And so, it's just an extra special way to get to engage with the museum."

The Pier 15 space hosts five different event spaces. The museum can accommodate 150 to 4,000 people.

"Clients can rent out one gallery all the way up to the full museum," shared Adkins. "We can really tailor it to whatever their client is looking for, for their event."

Adkins added, "We have weddings that take place here, and I love the wedding couples who rent the space because they're so unique. And they also love the Exploratorium, so they usually really embrace the content of the museum and the gallery they're in."

From corporate events, dinners, seminars, birthdays, holiday parties, and more, the Exploratorium provides a captivating venue with entertainment built in.

"One of the great things about having an event at the Exploratorium is you get to engage with all the exhibits in the gallery that you're renting. So, some locations you know, you walk in, it's just a blank space," Adkins described. "Also, as part of your event, we have event explainers there with you...they're there to help guests engage with the exhibits, they can do demonstrations like flower dissections, or you know, magic tricks, and they can really help get your guests engaged and playing."

To inspire guests and clients with event planning, the Exploratorium puts on a yearly showcase, inviting caterers and vendors to show off what they can do.

"We have a wonderful list of preferred vendors who we've worked with, and, and trust completely to create amazing experiences for our clients," said Adkins.

Watch the video above for more event information and visit here to learn more about rental options.